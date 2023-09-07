Shoppers Stop launches Fratini collection with brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra

Shoppers Stop launched its Fratini collection with a campaign ‘Live Epic’ with its brand ambassador, Sanya Malhotra. The ‘Live Epic’ campaign encapsulates the spirit of the Fratini girl, who exudes confidence and expresses her unique style. It introduces a smart casualwear collection designed to inspire individuals to live life to the fullest and with confidence.

The Fratini campaign portrays Sanya as the cheerful and confident, Fratini girl who wants the best of both worlds. The woman of today, who wants to live life to the fullest, without making any choices. Accompanied by a soundtrack, the advertisement conveys the message of living a life without compromises.

“At Shoppers Stop, we are always committed to inspiring and engaging our customers, and we believe that self-expression lies at the heart of fashion. The ‘Live Epic’ campaign for Fratini underscores the brand’s dedication to inspiring people to live life to the fullest and with confidence,” Shwetal Basu, chief of marketing, Shoppers Stop, said.

The Fratini collection offers a range of dresses, modern workwear and casual ensembles in a spectrum of colours and silhouettes. The collection aims to cater to the preferences of today’s women, providing a wide array of fashion to choose from.

