Shiprocket seller app integrates with ONDC network

As per the company, with the help of Shiprocket’s seller app, the merchant stores will be discoverable on the ONDC network which will enable better commerce

Written by BrandWagon Online
Shiprocket plans to enable five categories on ONDC including beauty and personal care, fashion, and others
Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform has announced the integration of the Shiprocket seller app with ONDC. As per the company, the app will facilitate the onboarding of sellers on the ONDC network. With the help of Shiprocket’s seller app, the Shopify-powered stores of merchants will be discoverable on the network.

Shiprocket plans to enable five categories on ONDC including beauty and personal care, fashion, electronics and appliances, health and wellness and home and kitchen.

Speaking on the integration, Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket was one of the initial players to integrate into the ONDC network and the first one to enable intercity logistics in India. We share the same mission of democratising e-commerce for Indian merchants as ONDC. With the nation marching towards the India@100 dream, we are all set to bolster that growth by equipping the MSME sector with transformative ways of connecting with consumers”

Being integrated with ONDC for 8 months now, joining ONDC as a seller app is in line with Shiprocket’s mission of democratising e-commerce for BHARAT, said the company in a statement. With the aim of generating increased revenue for merchants, Shiprocket has integrated their seller app by onboarding their MSME merchants along with other brands like GIVA, Boult Audio, and others on ONDC.

“With the e-commerce wave sweeping through the country, we are on a mission to level the playing field for online and offline sellers to ride this wave of success. In this pursuit of enabling ease of doing business for sellers, Shiprocket’s seller app will help them to sell their products on ONDC in a way that is seamless, secure, and cost-effective,” T Koshy, managing director, and chief executive officer, ONDC added.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 14:01 IST

