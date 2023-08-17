Shiprocket partners with Skye Air for drone delivery service for its merchants

Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform has announced its collaboration with Skye Air, India’s SaaS-based drone delivery solution provider. This partnership aims to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape and introduce capability to deliver shipments via drones.

As per the company, the partnership enables faster order fulfilment within urban traffic congestion with the help of Skye Air’s autonomous drone logistics solutions. By integrating drones with adaptable on-demand interfaces, Skye Air minimises disruptions to partner operational processes, thereby enhancing shipping capabilities for both B2B and B2C operations.

Speaking on the partnership, Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket is on a mission to empower Indian merchants with inclusive, tech-driven solutions to ease their business operations. Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India. By introducing drone delivery services in Gurgaon, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market.”

Moreover, this partnership will debut in Gurgaon with over 5 drones. The partners will enable merchants to opt for drone delivery just like any other logistics service.

“Skye Air is dedicated to revolutionizing drone delivery and making it a mainstream logistics solution in India, and our collaboration with Shiprocket is a significant step in that direction,” said Ankit Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Skye Air. “By leveraging our state-of-the-art tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye Tunnel, we aim to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries. Together, we are paving the way for same-day and next-day deliveries, providing an unmatched delivery experience for Shiprocket’s merchant base.”

Additionally, central to this partnership is Skye Air’s one-click, plug-and-play solution that connects fleets with the unmanned airspace, ensuring compliance and safety. As a cloud-based service, Skye UTM is adaptable and can be deployed in any country or region with ease, making it a perfect fit for Shiprocket’s dynamic operations, the company stated.

