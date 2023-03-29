Shiprocket partners with eBay to provide e-commerce solutions to Indian SMEs

Shiprocket X, a cross-border shipping product of Shiprocket has recently announced its partnership with eBay, a global e-commerce leader, to provide cross-border e-commerce solutions for Indian SMEs. The partnership aims to provide cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions to Indian eBay sellers by integrating ‘eBay Global Shipping’ (EGS) and Shiprocket X.

As per the company, all eBay cross border trade sellers from India will be able to choose Shiprocket X as their shipping partner for eBay shipments as a part of this partnership. The integration will allow sellers to ship to more than 160 countries including leading international markets like the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, and others. eBay Sellers will also have access to all-inclusive services such as carrier integrations, unified tracking from a single platform, shipment coverage and automated workflows.

Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Ghulati, co-founder, Strategy and Global Expansion, Shiprocket said, “India is one of the top ten countries in cross-border e-commerce growth. At Shiprocket, one of our key objectives is to enable e-commerce in Bharat with the right tools to help Indian ecommerce sellers and traditional exporters scale their business globally. We launched Shiprocket X in 2022 with the goal to build a robust e-commerce enablement ecosystem for global selling starting with an efficient, streamlined logistics network.”

He further added, “With this partnership, our vision is to enable cross-border e-commerce for numerous Indian businesses and help them in expanding internationally via eBay.”

Nitesh Maheshwari, head marketplace experience, INSEA at eBay said, “Our partnership with Shiprocket takes us a step closer in helping sellers maximize their cross-border e-commerce opportunities. The all-inclusive services provided by Shiprocket X will enable Indian businesses to reduce time spent on logistics operations by enabling them to seamlessly manage and deliver orders internationally via eBay Global Shipping platform, a one-stop shipping solution designed for eBay cross-border sellers.”

It is believed that eBay sellers shall be getting special promotional pricing for their international shipments via Shiprocket X as an inaugural offer.

