Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as senior vice president and head of Marketing

E-commerce enablement platform, Shiprocket, has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as senior vice-president and head of Marketing. Prior to this, he was the senior director- Marketing at Innovaccer.

Agarwal brings over 15 years of experience in marketing from global B2C and B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India. He has served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel.

According to the company, Agarwal will help in leveraging consumer behaviour insights, drive marketing function within the organisation.

Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket said, ” At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are happy to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”

Somil Agrawal, senior vice-president and head of Marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, “Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation.”

