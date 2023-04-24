Shigeki Iwama takes over as CEO of Honda India Power Products

Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) has announced the appointment of Shigeki Iwama as its new president. As per the company, the appointment is effective from April 1, 2023.

Shigeki Iwama has been associated with Honda for around 20 years now, specializing in the power products business.

Talking about the appointment, Shigeki Iwama said, “In terms of demand for power products, India stands at 4th rank in the world demonstrating a huge opportunity driven by a resolute focus on agriculture, construction mechanization, an infrastructure boost and impetus to the power and EV sector. In this new role, our efforts will be focused on harnessing the unwavering potential posed by the Indian market, all while fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.”

Iwama recently held the position of president at Honda Motor Europe’s Central Europe branch (Austria), from 2020 to 2023. During his tenure, he led the entire central Europe branch, overseeing sales and marketing operations in the power products, car, motorcycle, and spare parts business.

Prior to this, he served as department manager at Honda Motor Japan and as general manager of the power products department at Honda South America.

In these positions, he oversaw various aspects of Honda Motor Company, including sales, product planning, strategic growth, and power product domains.

