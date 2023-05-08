scorecardresearch
Shemaroo onboards Anuja Trivedi as chief marketing officer 

Trivedi was earlier associated with Disney Star India as the executive director and content studio strategy head.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., has announced the appointment of Anuja Trivedi as its chief marketing officer (CMO). As per the company. Trivedi will lead company’s overall marketing strategy and will be responsible for driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives, and strengthening consumer engagement.

Trivedi will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty – COO, Shemaroo – and will be a part of the Executive Committee.

Prior to joining Shemaroo Entertainment, she was the executive director and Content Studio Strategy Head at Disney Star. As the executive director at Disney Star India, Trivedi led the content studio strategy across TV and digital, maximizing subscriber growth on Disney+Hotstar and growing Star’s network market share on TV.

Trivedi brings over 15 years of rich experience in Media and Entertainment & Strategy, having held senior leadership roles in organizations such as Disney Star, World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley and PwC.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo said, “Anuja’s expertise in analyzing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will be instrumental to our expansion plans as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. She will play a critical role in furthering our B2C journey and will add to the experienced professional expertise of our leadership team.”

“Anuja’s impressive track record, diverse experience and strategic approach to business and content development makes her a perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts. With her leadership, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the industry and delivering engaging and meaningful content experiences to audiences across India and beyond. I wish her all the very best for her new role as the CMO at Shemaroo,” Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo added.

Trivedi is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a PGDM degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

First published on: 08-05-2023 at 19:27 IST

