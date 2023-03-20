Shemaroo makes two key appointments to its leadership team

Shemaroo, Indian media and entertainment company, has announced the appointment of two key executives to strengthen its leadership team. Arpit Mankar has been appointed as head – Non-Bollywood Category and Abhishek Joshi will be the head of ShemarooMe, the OTT platform of Shemaroo.

As per the company, as head of non-bollywood category, Mankar will be responsible for developing content strategy for various regions in India and abroad. In this new role, he will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo and will be a part of the executive committee.

He comes with over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, having worked in leadership roles at Star India Pvt. Ltd., Sony – AXN Networks and Reliance group. In his last stint at Disney-Star, Mankar served in key positions including head of programming strategy for Star Plus and general manager – Star Bharat, responsible for delivering viewership and profitability targets for the Hindi GEC.

Abhishek Joshi as head of ShemarooMe will be overseeing the strategy, planning and operations of the platform. He will be reporting into Zubin Dubash, COO – Digital Business. He will be responsible for driving revenue, subscriber acquisition and will be leading a team of cross-functional executives to maximize growth, the company informed. In his last role, Joshi was the business head of SVOD and head of business partnerships at MX Player. Through his career spanning more than two decades, he has worked with leading M&E players like Sony Pictures Networks India, Zenga Media Pvt Ltd (ZengaTV), Reliance Big Pictures, Sony Liv & ABP Group.

Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo said, “We are happy to onboard Abhishek and Arpit in our leadership team at Shemaroo. Their proven track record and diverse skill sets will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive growth and innovation across various B2C businesses.”

