Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Hitesh Shetty as revenue head for Broadcast

Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the appointment of Hitesh Shetty as the new head of Revenue for Broadcast. With over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, Shetty has held leadership positions at companies such as Disney Star and Times of India Group.

In his last stint with Disney Star, Shetty handled West portfolio of the flagship general entertainment channel Star Plus before taking over as director and national sales head for Star Bharat.

As per the company, in his new role at Shemaroo Entertainment, Shetty will be accountable for creating plans to increase revenue from current and upcoming Linear Satellite and Connected TV channels. Additionally, he will have a significant role in creating fresh sources of revenue for the company’s digital businesses. He will report directly to Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business.

Commenting on the appointment, Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “We are glad to have Hitesh join us as the new revenue head for Broadcast. Hitesh’s expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing successful teams will be a valuable asset in propelling Shemaroo’s growth.”

Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment further adds “We believe that Hitesh’s previous success in driving revenue growth in the media industry and his experience working with prominent names in the industry will be valuable assets as we continue to expand and develop our broadcast business.”

Also Read Havas India elevates Sangeeta Barde as CEO of Havas Life Sorento

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook