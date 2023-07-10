Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer- digital business

Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the appointment of Saurabh Srivastava as the chief operating officer- digital business. The strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the digital landscape. Saurabh will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring continued success in the evolving digital ecosystem.

“Saurabh’s extensive and highly successful stints across multiple business functions and geographies at global organisations like Disney, Marico and Coca-Cola will play a pivotal role in accelerating our digital expansion. The appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthen the leadership at Shemaroo as we continue on the path of disruptive growth in the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment,” Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo, said.

With a distinguished career spanning 17-plus years across diverse industries, Saurabh has held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara. In his previous role at Disney Star India, he demonstrated leadership as the head of product and revenue strategy for the Hindi Entertainment Network, driving ad-sales revenue on linear.

At Marico, Srivastava demonstrated his strategic acumen by spearheading the complete P&L responsibility of the South-East Asia business and effectively establishing operations in the region. He co-founded Studio Samsara in Malaysia, where he established an omnichannel model and developed a digital marketing strategy.

“Saurabh’s experience at Disney Star and Marico will be instrumental in driving growth across our digital video, music and OTT businesses in the fast-evolving digital landscape. His strategic leadership and expertise will enable us to take the next leap towards our B2C agenda at Shemaroo,” Arghya Chakravarty, COO, Shemaroo, said.

Saurabh’s appointment highlights Shemaroo’s commitment to embracing industry changes and seizing new opportunities in the digital realm.

