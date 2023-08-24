Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Manisha Dey as head of devotional and music division

Shemaroo Entertainment announces the appointment of Manisha Dey as the head of the devotional and music category. The strategic decision underlines Shemaroo’s commitment to elevating its content repertoire and delivering experiences to its audience within the dynamic entertainment landscape.

“Manisha’s remarkable professional journey and achievements underscore her visionary acumen. With her extensive experience and a well-established track record across diverse facets of the music and entertainment industry, particularly in the devotional genre, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic course of our Devotional and Music landscape,” Arpit Mankar, head of the non-Bollywood category, Shemaroo Entertainment, said.

With a career spanning more than 25 years in the media and entertainment industry, Dey brings experience to her new role. Through partnerships, she spearheaded Gaana’s content strategy and played a significant role in maintaining its leadership by launching music and entertainment flagship properties, including original music series ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives.’

Prior to Gaana, Dey led content portfolios at music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music and Films, Music-Today, and Milestone-EMI, among others and served as national content head-VAS role at IDEA cellular.

“With my music industry experience and passion for multiple music genres, I am committed to crafting content that resonates deeply with our audience. Shemaroo’s reputation as a content powerhouse provides a unique platform to explore innovative approaches to deliver devotional, non-film and diverse musical experiences that touch the hearts of millions,” Manisha Dey, head of devotional and music division, Shemaroo Entertainment, said.

Manisha Dey’s appointment aligns with Shemaroo’s vision to evolve its offerings in sync with the changing preferences of its audience. Her industry acumen, leadership, and capability to nurture ventures position her as a force in shaping the future landscape of Shemaroo’s devotional and music content.

