Shemaroo and Seven Network collaborate to launch Shemaroo Bollywood in Australia

Shemaroo Bollywood will be available for free on Seven Network’s streaming platform, 7plus+

Written by BrandWagon Online
The launch coincides with the forthcoming finals of World Test Championship of Cricket between India and Australia
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has joined with the Seven Network, an Australian media company to launch Shemaroo Bollywood, the first Bollywood F.A.S.T. (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel in Australia.

As per the company, the collaboration marks Shemaroo’s first venture in the region. Shemaroo Bollywood will be available for free on Seven Network’s streaming platform, 7plus+. With Seven Network’s association, Shemaroo aims to expand its reach and diversify its business portfolio.

Nishith Varshneya, head of international business and India digital syndication, Shemaroo, said, “Our collaboration with Seven Network to launch Shemaroo Bollywood in Australia is a significant step towards achieving this goal. With Seven Network’s established presence and expertise in Australia, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to reach a wider audience and provide them with a delightful entertainment experience.”

Additionally, the launch coincides with the forthcoming finals of World Test Championship of Cricket between India and Australia. The association aims to forge a long-term and mutually profitable partnership.

“Through our collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment, we are incredibly proud to introduce 7plus viewers to Australia’s first premium Hindi FAST channel and enrich 7plus with a colourful tapestry of captivating Indian cinema. Seven is Australia’s leader in FAST channels. So far in 2023 we have streamed over 250 million FAST channel minutes, up 195% on the same period last year,” Gereurd Roberts, chief digital officer, Seven West Media, said.

Furthermore, the launch of Shemaroo Bollywood in Australia is a development amidst Shemaroo’s goal towards global expansion.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 15:04 IST

