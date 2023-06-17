Shell India onboards actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Lubricants business

Shell India has onboarded Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Lubricants business in India. Shell is looking to expand its customer base and will bank on Kapoor’s pan-India popularity.

The brand has also launched its new campaign, ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai,’ for Shell Advance range of motorcycle oils, today. It celebrates the spirit of new India and the unstoppable Indian riders powered by passion, determination, hope, vision, and Shell Advance engine oil. Aimed towards everyday Indian riders, the new campaign celebrates the rider community for whom their bike is not just a machine or a mobility device but a true partner in their growth journey.

Announcing the new brand Ambassador and the campaign, Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “At Shell, we constantly strive for progress. This collaboration strengthens our goal to support the hardworking spirit of bikers and power their progress. Shahid is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for love for bikes that has endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon. We are truly delighted to have Shahid on board as the Brand Ambassador for Rukna Mushkil Hai”

To capture the brand’s youth centricity, Shell Lubricants India has further roped in MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, also known by his stage name, VOID, to compose the upbeat track that features in the TVC starring Kapoor.

