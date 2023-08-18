Shell India launches campaign for its mobility business

Shell India has released its latest campaign ‘More than Just A Fuel Station’ for its mobility business in India. As per the company, the campaign highlights Shell’s integrated retail proposition of being a one-stop destination for various on-the-go consumer needs beyond quality fuels.

https://fb.watch/muQc2JiUz9/?mibextid=Nif5oz

The new campaign showcases Shell retail stations as a comprehensive destination with quality fuels, vehicle care, fresh food, beverages, and convenience items.

Talking about the campaign, Kartiki Karihaloo, marketing manager, Shell Mobility India, said, “Our latest campaign, #MorethanJustAFuelStation, reinforces our effort to be more than just a fuel provider and be a reliable on-the-go companion that enhances the overall commute of our customers. It reflects how our fuel retail outlets serve as holistic service hubs and signify our dedication to addressing the evolving mobility needs of people.”

The campaign film opens with a father preparing to visit a fuel station to refuel his vehicle to find his entire family waiting inside the vehicle. The film then transitions and showcases that as he drives towards the fuelling bay, he realises that his family is missing from the vehicle, only to discover them enjoying themselves inside the Shell Select retail outlet and Deli2Go Café.

The campaign is developed by Wunderman Thompson and will be promoted across social and digital platforms, including Jio Cinema, Sony Liv, MX Player, Zee5 etc.

