ShareChat collaborates with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Home Affairs for #AnektaMeinEkta campaign

ShareChat, in association with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced the launch of the Independence Day campaign ‘#AnektaMeinEkta’. The campaign aims to celebrate and empower Indians by generating mass awareness and driving engagement on the platform through ShareChat’s diversified solutions. According to the company, it is an effort to amplify theGovernment of India’s flagship nationwide initiative ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The campaign started in July and will go on till August 15. It revolves around broad pillars and conversation drivers; #AzadikiUnsuniKahaniyan, #UnityforCybersecurity, #EktaKiWardi and #HarGharTiranga, and aims to communicate stories of unsung freedom fighters of our Independence struggle, create awareness about cybersecurity, extend gratitude towards local law enforcement agencies.

Talking about the collaboration, Udit Sharma, chief revenue officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Being India’s homegrown social media company, we feel proud to be associated with the Indian Government to promote the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. When it comes to the trending and entertaining content, ShareChat and Moj are the go-to destinations for over 300 million Bharat users, empowering them to share their voices in their language.”

For the #HarGharTiranga initiative, the platform would leverage localised influencer activations to generate awareness about the Indian Flag. Apart from this, the platform will amplify #HarGharTiranga inspired branded shares to celebrate beyond the platforms.

“Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a people’s festival that reflects the glorious history of India’s history and heritage. We take pride in the journey of these 76 years of Independence and celebrate commemorating the unsung heroes of freedom struggle, spreading awareness in safe cyberspace and extending gratitude to the men in uniform under the theme “Unity”. ShareChat and Moj amplified the campaign with their wide Indian user base presenting the quintessential platforms to spread our message and drive mass awareness in the nooks and corners of the country through nine languages across the platforms,” Uma Nanduri, joint secretary, Ministry of Culture, added.

The campaign is being amplified in nine languages across the platforms – Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

