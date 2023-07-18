It might not be the best times that Bollywood has seen in terms of box office performances of Hindi movies lately. However, according to the ‘ The India Box Report: Jan-Jun 2023’ by Ormax Media, the Hindi language has witnessed an increase of four percent as compared to the previous year and has taken the top spot this year. In contrast, the share of the Kannada language has nosedived to 2% from 8% as compared to the previous year. As a result of this, the South languages share has dropped to 44% as compared to 50% last year, according to the report.

As per the report, the language shares of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam were 20%, 17% and five percent, respectively. Interestingly, Hollywood had a 12% language share while Punjabi had a three percent language share.

January was the top earning month in 2023 with approximately Rs 1,388 crore. June followed a close second with Rs 1,035 crore. The cumulative earnings for the box office from January to June stood at Rs 4,868 crore. As per the report, the earnings in 2023 were 15% lower than the same period in 2022.

Pathaan was the highest earner with Rs 646 crore from January to June 2023. Adipurush amid controversies and poor audience likeability, took the second spot on the back of its strong release in Telugu and Hindi markets, with Rs 333 crore. Fast X was the only Hollywood movie to make it to the top 10 spot with earnings standing at approximately Rs 135 crore.

The report expects 2023 to finish strongly owing to the strong lineup of films that are expected to perform well with Jawan, Salaar and Tiger 3 being a few notable releases. The report also projects the box office to earn Rs 9,736 crore by the end of 2023 which will be approximately eight percent lower than the annual box office earnings of Rs 10,637 crore last year.

