Shaktimaan launches Rakshabandhan campaign #LifeofaUPSCAspirant

The company aims to represent the bond between siblings, highlighting the importance of having the support of loved ones in the preparation of the civil service examination

Written by BrandWagon Online
Shaktimaan, an edtech platform, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Rakshabandhan in the Life of a UPSC Aspirant’ for the celebration of the bonds between siblings. The campaign revolves around the story of a sister’s thoughtful gift to help her brother conquer the UPSC.

Through the campaign, the company aims to represent the bond between siblings, highlighting the importance of having the support of loved ones in the preparation of the civil service examination.

Talking about the campaign, founding team member Lakshay Nagpal said, “Our Rakshabandhan campaign highlights how family supports an UPSC aspirant. The desire to showcase the passion of today’s students and our eagerness to offer them the best solutions lies at the heart of the campaign. At Shaktimaan, we use our deep insights and execute them with the help of artificial intelligence to help students stay disciplined and focused.”

Moreover, the campaign highlights the story of an UPSC aspirant, Raghav, who is trying to cope with a newspaper editorial. On seeing his struggles, the elder sister, Meera, gifts him Shaktimaan, to help him in his UPSC preparation.

The campaign is live on social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 16:14 IST

