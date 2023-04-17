Senco Gold & Diamond ropes in actor Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador

Senco Gold & Diamonds on Monday announced the appointment of Bengali actor Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. As per the company, Saha will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.

As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The video features a traditional Bengali folk song with a twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.

Speaking on the appointment, Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said,”We are confident that our customers will love and connect with the new ‘Lilabali’ campaign video due to Ishaa’s graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery.”

Moreover, Saha has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various actors to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actor Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actor Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali actor Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a Bangladeshi actor, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actor Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand’s men’s jewellery collection called “AHAM,” and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand’s Everlite and Pride collections.

“As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we have Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country,” said Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Senco Gold & Diamonds also launched a new range of bridal jewellery collection titled ‘Rajwada 2023’ under Vivaha Collection.

