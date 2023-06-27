scorecardresearch
Seekho launches AI-built ad campaign for higher education

The campaign was made using ChatGPT 4.0, MidJourney, Runway ML and Eleven Labs and highlights the need to prepare students for higher education

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign draws inspiration from Indian icons including Aryabhatta and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and others
In a radical departure from traditional marketing, Seekho has unveiled an AI-constructed campaign around its product, ‘SuperDegree’. Seekho’s fully AI-built ad campaign highlights the need to prepare India’s next generation of graduates for a future shaped by generative AI. Seekho’s Super Degree mirrors the ethos of the AI campaign – innovatively blending technology and learning. Developed in line with top Indian recruiters’ expectations, it is a fusion of classroom instruction, experiential learning, and AI-powered app-based study. This ensures that students are effectively prepared for the job market.

The campaign draws inspiration from Indian icons, Aryabhatta to Mahendra Singh Dhoni — and juxtaposes that onto a future-focused college degree. The AI campaign was realised using GPT 4.0 for strategy and copy, MidJourney for static imagery, Runway ML for video clips, and Eleven Labs for AI audio generation. Leveraging these AI platforms enabled generation of the advertisement without the need for an extensive team of writers, editors, designers, or other ad filmmakers for Seekho.

“We’re redefining not just how we market, but also how we teach. This AI-led campaign showcases our mission to transform higher education through technology,” shared Arihant Jain, co-founder of Seekho.

Moreover, #KabhiBhiSeekho Seekho’s AI ad campaign is the first example of an edtech ditching the traditional human-driven campaign process.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 16:00 IST

