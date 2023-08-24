Sebamed unveils new campaign #pHmatters for their hair care portfolio

Sebamed, German personal care brand has announced the launch of its latest integrated campaign #pHmatters. The campaign leverages tongue-in-cheek humour, to highlight the importance of the role of pH 5.5-based products for healthy hair and scalp.

In the campaign, the spotlight shines on Sebamed’s Anti-Hairloss Shampoo with pH 5.5 and highlights its importance for a healthy scalp and hair and its impact on the consumer’s life. The campaign features a series of multilingual films in languages such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam to reach consumers across India. To further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across all media platforms including TV, Digital, social media, Print, Movie screens and out-of-home.

Speaking on the campaign, Shashi Ranjan, president, USV Consumer Products (Sebamed) said “#pHmatters campaign highlights the importance of pH 5.5 for healthy hair and scalp basis evidence-based science. As a brand committed to transparency and authenticity, we invite our audiences to join the conversation on the importance of pH 5.5 for healthy hair and skin.”

Speaking on the idea behind the conceptualisation of the campaign, Suyash Khabya, creative head at The Womb said, “The campaign has a unique presentation of humour, without trying too hard. It’s simple yet unignorable. In an absurdist situation of a funeral, a father is eulogising his son. However, as the ad progresses things take an interesting turn as he starts speaking about ‘regrets’ in the same breath as ‘hair loss’. The plot is engaging and the brand messaging bang on. Apart from the master film, there are interesting, witty 10-seconders, an OOH campaign and more digital ideas.

