Sebamed launches #pHmatters from Day 1 digital campaign for baby care portfolio

Sebamed, a German personal care brand, has launched its new campaign #pH matters from day 1 for its baby care portfolio. The brand has roped Indian film director, Karan Johar for the campaign.

The campaign showcases Johar candidly recounting his experiences as a parent, when his kids Ruhi and Yash were born. He explains how he reached out to parents in his circle as he couldn’t afford to go wrong and how all of his friends in unison shared “Baby Sebamed – a brand you can blindly trust”. He further adds how his doctors and pediatricians explained the importance of using baby care products with pH 5.5 for baby’s hair and skin right from day 1.

Speaking on the campaign, Harsh Suba, general manager, Marketing (Digital), Sebamed said, “The #pHmatters campaign ropes in Karan Johar as a parent and explains how every parent strives to give the best to their babies. They proactively search for information and validate the same with friends and families. We hope the campaign will resonate well with our audience and persuade them to switch to Sebamed baby care products with perfect pH 5.5.

Also Read How esports benefit as pay-to-win struggle to find a way to survive

“After seeking advice and learning from the world, he says that there’s nothing better than Sebamed for the nourishment of his children. He further shares how pediatricians explained the importance of using pH 5.5-based products for babies’ skin and hair, right from the day I choose what’s best for his babies. I am thrilled to be part of this empowering journey with the brand Sebamed, where I can enable Indian parents to understand the benefits of pH5.5 for healthy skin and hair right from day 1 because #pHmatters,” Karan Johar added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook