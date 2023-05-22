Scrollin Media bags digital mandate for Frugivore

Scrollin Media on Monday announced that it has won the digital mandate for Frugivore. Scrollin Media emerged as the winner following a multi-agency pitch and will be tasked with handling Frugivore’s digital presence from their branch in Delhi.

Speaking on the mandate, Samridhi Goel, partner and CEO, Scrollin Media said, “Both of our teams are dedicated towards being thought leaders, so we’re thrilled to be a part of this journey together. We believe that this partnership is going to produce some great results, and we both look forward to accomplishing even more success in the future.”.

The mandate includes formulating and executing social, cross-medium communication, performance marketing, and influencer marketing strategies that strengthen Frugivore’s brand voice and presence in the market.

“With their expertise and commitment to providing superior brand and consumer-centric solutions, Frugivore is poised for success. We are confident that through our partnership, we will be able to introduce exceptional products that make life easier, as well as enhance our consumers’ lifestyles,” said Abhinav Jaggi, CEO, Frugivore.

