scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Scrollin Media bags digital mandate for Frugivore

The mandate includes formulating and executing social, cross-medium communication, performance marketing, and influencer marketing strategies

Written by BrandWagon Online
Scrollin Media emerged as the winner following a multi-agency pitch
Scrollin Media emerged as the winner following a multi-agency pitch

Scrollin Media on Monday announced that it has won the digital mandate for Frugivore. Scrollin Media emerged as the winner following a multi-agency pitch and will be tasked with handling Frugivore’s digital presence from their branch in Delhi.

Speaking on the mandate, Samridhi Goel, partner and CEO, Scrollin Media said, “Both of our teams are dedicated towards being thought leaders, so we’re thrilled to be a part of this journey together. We believe that this partnership is going to produce some great results, and we both look forward to accomplishing even more success in the future.”.

The mandate includes formulating and executing social, cross-medium communication, performance marketing, and influencer marketing strategies that strengthen Frugivore’s brand voice and presence in the market.

Also Read
Also Read

“With their expertise and commitment to providing superior brand and consumer-centric solutions, Frugivore is poised for success. We are confident that through our partnership, we will be able to introduce exceptional products that make life easier, as well as enhance our consumers’ lifestyles,” said Abhinav Jaggi, CEO, Frugivore.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 10:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market