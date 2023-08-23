Scitron launches ‘Suno Khudki Karo Khudki’ campaign

Scitron launched its ad campaign, ‘Suno Khudki, Karo Khudki’ supporting fitness enthusiasts on their journey to achieving their goals. The campaign aims to juxtapose the idea of how liberating choosing your own path of fitness is, regardless of what others may think.

The campaign features Kritarth Chauhan, national callisthenics Champion (2020, 2022), who is stuck in the loop of listening to society until one day he stops and decides to listen to his inner voice and pursue his passion, which is fitness, and chooses Callisthenics as a career, and does not listen to the noise of society. He was aware of the fact that callisthenics is not a natural career option because it’s not even an internationally recognised sport with no official competitions or private leagues. But he still went forward and listened to himself without knowing how it was going to turn out.

“We believe that everyone has the potential to achieve their fitness goals, and Scitron helps them reach their full potential. The campaign is a great reminder to listen to your inner voice and to do your own thing, which is so important to lead a happy life,” Ravi Rohra, founder, Scitron, said.

Also Read Chennaiyin FC onboards SSVM Institutions as associate sponsor

Scitron is a nutrition brand in India that is committed to providing products that support people’s fitness goals. The company has a range of products to choose from, including protein powders, pre-workout supplements, multivitamins, and more.

The campaign has garnered over five million views and hundreds of personal stories from fitness enthusiasts. Moreover, the company aims to seek stories from individuals who have embraced their true calling and pursued their passions.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook