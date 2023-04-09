Schneider Electric becomes the ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals

Schneider Electric has recently announced that it has become the ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals for the second consecutive year. As per the company, the partnership aims to make the game of cricket more sustainable.

Rajasthan Royals team and management have yet again pledged to become ‘Green Yodhas’ for the planet. According to the company, they will be working in collaboration with Schneider Electric to spread awareness around sustainability by urging the sports lovers to unite and accelerate their actions towards climate change. Furthermore, Luminous Power Technologies, owned by Schneider Electric recently became the Title Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals Team for the 2023 season, further strengthening the group’s commitment towards sustainability.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India (Designate); MD and CEO, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd (Designate), said “Cricket being the most loved sport in the country, partnerships such as these are important to garner awareness and influence mindsets. Today, as we are grappling with the challenges of climate change, we need to incorporate sustainability in all aspects of life. With a vision to bridge progress and sustainability, we are extremely proud and excited to become Rajasthan Royals’ sustainability partner and welcome them to become Green Yodhas for the planet.”

Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer of Rajasthan Royals, said, “We had an impactful association with Schneider Electric last season with sustainability as the core focus. Given the two brands’ common objective of positively impacting society, we are happy to be extending this partnership for another year. Cricket and sports have a huge influence on society and we are looking forward towards driving sustainability and supporting the Green Yodha initiative through various campaigns during the season, which will highlight the need for being more climate conscious.”

Rajat Abbi, vice president – Global Marketing, chief marketing officer, Greater India, Schneider Electric said, “I believe that watching cricket should be both enjoyable and responsible. To steer this conversation among the masses, we have once again become their official sustainability partners. We welcome the team and its management on board and congratulate them for their efforts on becoming Green Yodhas for the planet.”

It is believed that last year, Schneider Electric and Rajasthan Royals collaborated to organize a one-of-its kind carbon-neutral T20 cricket match, and the team and management lent their support to encourage the Green Yodhas in our country.

GreenYodha is a sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric that aims to build a community of conscious citizens and businesses to unite toward energy-efficient practices.

