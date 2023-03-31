Schneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma as zone president-Greater India, MD and CEO, SEIPL

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Deepak Sharma as zone president – Greater India, MD and CEO, SEIPL effective 1st May 2023. As per the company, Sharma will take over from Anil Chaudhry, the current zone president, MD and CEO.

Shama has 30 years of experience with around 24 years at Schneider Electric handling diverse roles based out of India, France, China, and the USA across Energy Management and Industrial Automation businesses. In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition.

Furthermore, Chaudhry spent more than 10 years as zone president – Greater India, Schneider Electric and MD and CEO, SEIPL. According to the company, he will be relocating to France to take over a new global leadership role within Schneider Electric Group.

Speaking on this occasion, Anil Chaudhry said “My stint as the zone president of Greater India zone has been satisfying. In the past decade, we have consistently grown within the Schneider Electric group and outside. I am also proud to position Schneider Electric as an important partner for Smart infrastructure growth, Skill India, Digital India and societal work done with the Access to Energy program, benefitting millions of Indians. I wish Deepak Sharma good luck for his new role in making India more electric. more digital and more sustainable.”

Speaking on his appointment, Deepak Sharma said, “I look forward to being designated as the zone president – Greater India and MD and CEO, SEIPL. In my new role, I aim to scale up our capabilities and accelerate our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys.”

Sharma has graduate, postgraduate degrees and diplomas in management and Electrical Engineering and is trained through executive education programs of IIM-Ahmedabad, INSEAD France and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, USA.

