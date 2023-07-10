Scarecrow M&C Saatchi onboards Samera Khan as chief transformation officer

In a recent announcement, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has announced the appointment of Samera Khan as the chief transformation officer. As per the company, Khan will be spearheading agency’s creative strategy and planning initiatives.

Prior to joining the company, Khan was chief marketing officer at Sports For All (SFA).

With over 17 years of experience in mainline, digital, and planning, Khan has worked in countries like UAE, Kuwait, Australia, and India, with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney as EVP-Strategy & B2B Business Head. Within her journey, she transitioned from mainline advertising to digital advertising, moving from creative to strategy. She has worked for brands like Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands.

Speaking on her appointment, Manish Bhatt, founder director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said, “As Scarecrow seeks out new frontiers, we are always eager to onboard individuals who contribute to our eclectic mix. Samera Khan’s glocal and cross-functional experience make her a valuable asset to our team. We consider her a crucial resource for cross-media strategy, branding, new business development, and exploring new avenues for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. We wish her all the best.”

Aligned with Scarecrow’s vision of nurturing the next generation of creative professionals, Khan has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier’s College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in Interactive Conceptualisation, Digital Marketing, UX/UI, Consumer Behavior, and Creative Strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.

Moreover, the company aims to expand its offering for creative and business strategy which includes focusing on brand building and product launches integrated with effective Go-to-Market strategies. Additionally, Scarecrow will enhance its digital offerings, covering areas such as performance marketing, UX/UI design, consumer segmentation, customer experience design, market research, and creating new IPs (Intellectual Properties).

