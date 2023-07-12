Santoor unveils OOH campaign featuring Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu

Santoor, the flagship soap brand of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has unveiled its out-of- home (OOH) advertising campaign featuring actor Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu. As per the company, the multilingual campaign showcases the presence of Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati-speaking markets, while Mahesh Babu in the Kannada market.

The campaign aims to maximise sales by leveraging product offers and pricing strategies, ensuring an impact in the targeted region. Additionally, the campaign has been executed by OOH advertising agency, Laqshya Media Group.

Talking about the campaign, Prasanna Rai, CMO and head of e-commerce business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, said, “Outdoor is a key component in our media mix as it enables us to precisely target clusters of interest and deliver the intended message. In Laqshya, we found an ideal partner who executes campaigns fast and at scale and makes our executions more impactful. Their creative inputs are invaluable as they understand how to use the medium best. Our partnership with Laqshya is now a long-term one.”

Moreover, this 10-week campaign spans over 100 towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

“The collaboration with Wipro is a true honour for us, and we take great pride in delivering our regional content to empower the brand Santoor. We are executing a multilingual campaign across eight states, amplifying Santoor’s unique selling proposition. With an extensive reach spanning more than 100 towns covering urban and semi-urban areas,” Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, added.

