Samsung unveils campaign Shor no more for the newly launched Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung unveiled its new campaign Shor no more for the newly launched Galaxy A14 5G mobile phone. As per the company, the campaign focuses on the new feature Voice Focus. The storyline of the campaign is built around the premise of Indian cities being full of varied noises and how the feature helps consumers cut the loud and unavoidable surrounding noises.

Talking about the campaign, Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India, said, “The Voice Focus feature in Galaxy A14 5G was conceptualised keeping the Indian consumer and context in mind. The new feature cuts out the ambient noise around you, and amplifies your voice so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments.”

The Voice Focus feature is animated through the digital film showing a person walking across narrow lanes, and suddenly he is followed by noise-makers. It begins with a couple of welders, followed by an orchestra, then two scooter riders arguing loudly, and some more. The person is not bothered by the noisemakers and the noise that is following him throughout the film. When he receives a call and the receiver cannot hear him clearly, he switches on the Voice Focus feature on his Galaxy A14 5G, which cancels the noise and enhances his voice quality during the call by filtering out the background noise and boosting vocal frequencies.

The campaign is executed and conceptualised by Cheil India.

“We had a product feature that was made for India – Voice Focus. All we did was demonstrate in a dramatic fashion how cacophony never leaves us in this noisy country of ours. Once we did that, the rest of the ad ‘followed’ effortlessly so to say,” Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India added.

