scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Samsung unveils campaign Shor no more for the newly launched Galaxy A14 5G

The campaign focuses on the new feature Voice Focus

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is executed and conceptualised by Cheil India
The campaign is executed and conceptualised by Cheil India

Samsung unveiled its new campaign Shor no more for the newly launched Galaxy A14 5G mobile phone. As per the company, the campaign focuses on the new feature Voice Focus. The storyline of the campaign is built around the premise of Indian cities being full of varied noises and how the feature helps consumers cut the loud and unavoidable surrounding noises.

Talking about the campaign, Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India, said, “The Voice Focus feature in Galaxy A14 5G was conceptualised keeping the Indian consumer and context in mind. The new feature cuts out the ambient noise around you, and amplifies your voice so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments.”

The Voice Focus feature is animated through the digital film showing a person walking across narrow lanes, and suddenly he is followed by noise-makers. It begins with a couple of welders, followed by an orchestra, then two scooter riders arguing loudly, and some more. The person is not bothered by the noisemakers and the noise that is following him throughout the film. When he receives a call and the receiver cannot hear him clearly, he switches on the Voice Focus feature on his Galaxy A14 5G, which cancels the noise and enhances his voice quality during the call by filtering out the background noise and boosting vocal frequencies.

Also Read

The campaign is executed and conceptualised by Cheil India.

Also Read

“We had a product feature that was made for India – Voice Focus. All we did was demonstrate in a dramatic fashion how cacophony never leaves us in this noisy country of ours. Once we did that, the rest of the ad ‘followed’ effortlessly so to say,” Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 16:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS