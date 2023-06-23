Samsung launches digital campaign for Galaxy Watch with LTE

Samsung has released a new campaign on Galaxy Watch with LTE. The campaign film showcases the features of Galaxy Watch with LTE and highlights its ability to keep consumers connected.

In the ad film, story of a young man is captured who is intrigued by the ability of Galaxy Watch with LTE to function independently of a phone in a lively office setting. His curiosity leads to a series of scenarios where he tests the connectivity limit of the smartwatch.

Talking about the campaign, Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India, said, “LTE technology in smartwatch is a game changing technology that is aimed at offering limitless connectivity to consumers. Our latest campaign is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to LTE-first strategy in the android smartwatch segment.”

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualised by Cheil India and produced by Going Rogue Films.

“The campaign brief was to tell the world: no matter how far you go without your phone, Galaxy Watch with LTE keeps you connected. And we were willing to go the distance to tell that story from rounds of fine-tuning the scripts to handpicking the director to travelling places,”Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India added.

Additionally, Samsung’s smartwatches with LTE come with an in-built eSIM that directly provides connectivity to the cellular network. Hence, consumers can stay connected regardless of their proximity to their phones.

