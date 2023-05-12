Samsung India launches TVC campaign for SBS refrigerators

Samsung India rolled out a TVC – ‘The era of Bespoke Begins’ for its Bespoke Side-by-Side (SBS) refrigerators.

‘The era of Bespoke Begins’ TVC captures the message that an Indian kitchen is no longer a remote space and has been well integrated into social spaces. Highlighting the urban lifestyle, the TVC showcases evolving behavioral insights as it recreates a day in the life of consumers.

The TVC will be aired across national and regional TV, covering general entertainment, movies, news and infotainment channels. It will also run on digital platforms including Samsung’s owned social channels, YouTube, OTT channels, and Samsung TV plus.

As per the company, the commercial reflects the trend of open kitchens becoming the norm of Indian homes besides the design and aesthetics of refrigerators gaining rapid popularity among consumers. The Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator also marks an evolution within the category since consumers are looking for options beyond traditional refrigerators.

