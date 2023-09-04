Samsonite partners with Indian Olympic Association for Asian Games contingent

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced the coming on board of Samsonite as partner for the Hangzhou-bound Asian Games contingent. The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with suitcases.

“The provision of a premium suitcase, designed for the official kit for the Asian Games 2022, to each member of the Indian team is a symbol of the support and belief that the entire nation, and brands of global repute like Samsonite, bestow upon our champions,” Dr PT Usha, president, IOA, said.

The deal underscores the value that brands perceive in associating themselves with the Indian contingent as it embarks on a mission to make the country proud with its performances in the Asian Games in China. The partnership with a brand is an embodiment of quality and durability that mirrors athletes.

“Samsonite has always been about journeys. And there’s none more heart-stirring than that one our athletes are embarking on. We are honoured to be a small but significant part of their journey,” Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India, said.

