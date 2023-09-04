scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Samsonite partners with Indian Olympic Association for Asian Games contingent

The partnership with a brand is an embodiment of quality and durability that mirrors athletes

Written by BrandWagon Online
The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with suitcases
The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with suitcases

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced the coming on board of Samsonite as partner for the Hangzhou-bound Asian Games contingent. The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with suitcases.

“The provision of a premium suitcase, designed for the official kit for the Asian Games 2022, to each member of the Indian team is a symbol of the support and belief that the entire nation, and brands of global repute like Samsonite, bestow upon our champions,” Dr PT Usha, president, IOA, said.

The deal underscores the value that brands perceive in associating themselves with the Indian contingent as it embarks on a mission to make the country proud with its performances in the Asian Games in China. The partnership with a brand is an embodiment of quality and durability that mirrors athletes.

Also Read
Also Read

“Samsonite has always been about journeys. And there’s none more heart-stirring than that one our athletes are embarking on. We are honoured to be a small but significant part of their journey,” Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India, said.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 18:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS