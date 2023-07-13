SAMCO Securities unveils campaign Andekha Sach

SAMCO Securities has launched an integrated campaign “Andekha Sach”. With this campaign, the company became the first stockbroker in India to launch ‘My Trade Story’ and provide traders with insights derived from their personal past trade performance, on SAMCO CRP (Capital Resource Planning) platform.

Additionally, the three-part video series aims to highlight common trading mistakes that experts can make unknowingly. The first video is a humorous depiction of a surgeon losing his scissors post surgeries. The hyper-personalised and advanced trading features will also offer benefits worth Rs12,000 to the clients free of cost, as an introductory offer.

Talking about the campaign, Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “Our CRP platform offers a range of industry pioneering features including real-time market data, technical analysis tools, stop-loss orders, margin trading, and educational resources, among others, to support traders overcome common yet daunting challenges. In addition to trade level insights, My Trade Story provides actionable suggestions designed to improve their trading success score. We are launching this awareness campaign to assist traders across different levels of experience to improve their performance and achieve their financial goals.”

The integrated campaign featuring TVC, print ads and social media amplification has been designed by The Womb.

“The insight of Andekha Sach is an eye-opener. And we were very clear, we wanted to land it in a simple yet unignorable manner. With this campaign, we have achieved a first of sorts where we have a 3-part story stitched together. So the viewer gets to see the Andekha Sach through an analogy and then through the life of two traders,” Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, said.

