Salesforce Ventures expands its generative AI fund

Salesforce Ventures on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its generative AI fund, doubling the $250 million fund to $500 million as part of its continuing commitment to bolster the AI startup ecosystem and spark the development of responsible generative AI. Salesforce Ventures has increased the number of AI innovators in the fund, adding Humane and Tribble to its AI startup ecosystem.

“We are already seeing AI change the way the world works, and we’re excited to build on the momentum of our generative AI fund. Expanding our generative AI fund enables us to work with even more entrepreneurs who are accelerating the development of transformative AI solutions for the enterprise, and we are excited to support the next generation of innovative founders,” Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures, said.

The generative AI fund has invested in top AI companies, including Hearth and You.com. Most recently, the fund announced further investments in Anthropic and Cohere.

“Tribble’s vision is to usher in an age of go-to-market productivity with generative AI. We are building AI agents to transform how sales, marketing, and product teams work together. Working with Salesforce Ventures and a company like Salesforce that embodies innovation is a step in recognizing our vision,” Sunil Rao, CEO, Tribble, said.

