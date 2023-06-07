Salesforce unveils generative AI products Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT

Salesforce, a customer relationship management company, has today introduced its latest generative AI product offerings, Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT. As per the company, with Marketing GPT, marketers will be able to automatically generate personalized emails, smarter audience segments, and marketing journeys. Using Commerce GPT, brands will be able to deliver personalised shopping experiences and customized offers that adapt to their customers’ needs, using GPT-powered dynamic buying journeys.

According to the company, Marketing GPT will empower marketers to deliver personalised, relevant, and engaging experiences across every touchpoint with generative AI and trusted first-party data from Data Cloud. Marketers will also be able to Segment Creation smartly giving marketers the ability to create audience segments quickly and improve targeting using natural language prompts and AI-driven recommendations based on trusted data from Data Cloud.

The company further claims that using Marketing GPT, marketers will be able to improve marketing ROI with Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud, which automatically connects first-party data, revenue data, and third-party paid media data for a more comprehensive view of audience engagement. Additionally, marketers will be able to deliver the right message at the right time with Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement, which automatically resolves customer identities and refreshes segments in Data Cloud to help ensure up-to-date accuracy.

Furthermore, Marketing GPT will leverage Typeface’s generative AI content platform to create contextual visual assets for multi-channel campaigns within Marketing GPT based on specific brand voice, style guides, and messaging.

The second product, Commerce GPT will enable companies to deliver customised commerce experiences at every step of the buyer’s journey with auto-generated insights and recommendations based on unified real-time data from Data Cloud.

According to the company, with Commerce GPT and Data Cloud, brands will be able to automate growth and conversion strategies while maximizing merchant productivity with Goals Based Commerce. Powered by Data Cloud, Einstein AI, and Flow, Goals-Based Commerce offers recommendations toward delivering desired outcomes, ranging from improving margins to increasing average order value (AOV).

Commerce GPT will supercharge merchant productivity with Dynamic Product Descriptions that automatically fill in missing catalog data for merchants with auto-generated product descriptions tailored to every buyer.

Salesforce partners like DEPT®, Media.Monks, NeuraFlash, and Slalom are building a generative AI ecosystem with new accelerators, large language and data models, and integrations to help businesses implement Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT with less cost and complexity.

