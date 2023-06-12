Salesforce unveils AI Cloud powered by generative AI for enterprises

Salesforce, today announced AI Cloud, the trusted way for Salesforce customers to supercharge their customer experiences and company productivity with generative AI for the enterprise. AI Cloud is a suite of capabilities optimised for delivering trusted, open, and real-time generative experiences across all applications and workflows.

Furthermore, AI Cloud’s new Einstein GPT Trust Layer resolves concerns of risks associated with adopting generative AI by enabling customers to meet their enterprise data security and compliance demands, while offering customers the benefits of generative AI.

The company claims it to be the first AI for CRM, which now powers over 1 trillion predictions per week across Salesforce’s applications. With generative AI, Einstein helps make every company and employee more productive and efficient across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, the company stated.

Speaking on the announcement, Marc Benioff, chair and CEO, Salesforce said, “AI is reshaping our world and transforming business in ways we never imagined, and every company needs to become AI-first. AI Cloud is the fastest and easiest way for our customers to unleash the incredible power of AI, with trust at the center driven by our new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. AI Cloud will unlock incredible innovation, productivity, and efficiency for every company.”

Additionally, AI Cloud will enable sales representatives to quickly auto-generate personalised emails tailored to their customer’s needs, and service teams to auto-generate personalised agent chat replies and case summaries. Marketers can auto-generate personalised content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising. Commerce teams can auto-generate insights and recommendations to deliver customised commerce experiences at every step of the buyer’s journey. And, developers can auto-generate code, predict potential bugs in code, and suggest fixes.

Also Read The Ayurveda Co. joins MTV Roadies as title sponsor

The company further added that AI Cloud will help fill that trust gap with the new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer will help prevent large-language models (LLMs) from retaining sensitive customer data. This separation of sensitive data from the LLM will help customers maintain data governance controls while still leveraging the immense potential of generative AI.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook