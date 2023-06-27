Salesforce has announced the launch of Salesforce ‘Starter’ for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) businesses in India. As per the company, Starter is a CRM that includes sales, service and email outreach tools in one suite. It helps companies get started and to improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and drive revenue.

Starter includes built-in Einstein AI for activity capture to help keep email and calendar information up-to-date.

Talking about the launch, Arun Parameswaran, MD – sales and distribution, Salesforce India, said, “SMBs are the backbone of any economy, faster adoption of digital technologies has helped them remain resilient in the face of adversity. It’s clear that effective use of technology can be a differentiator for SMBs, helping build relationships and establish a foundation for growth. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly seeking ways to remove complexity from their employees’ ability to get work done and create space for higher-value work. We look forward to supporting the SMB segment in India, driving growth and innovation in the region.”

Additionally, Salesforce Starter combines the usability, flexibility, and security that companies need to scale their business faster and enable companies to improve ROI.

