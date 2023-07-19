Sachin Tendulkar and JetSynthesys launch cricket game ‘Sachin Saga Pro Cricket’

JetSynthesys has announced the launch of the Sachin Saga Pro Cricket mobile game. Building upon the success of the widely acclaimed Sachin Saga Cricket Champions (Sachin Tendulkar’s official cricket game) with over 30 million downloads.

Players across geographies can indulge in a gaming experience as they step into Sachin’s shoes and experience the thrill of batting, bowling, and fielding like a PRO, true to its tagline #ItsPROtime. The game also features a host of modes, including more than 300 batting shots and tournaments across stunning international stadiums of the world.

“The Sachin Saga mobile game franchise has been one of the ways for me to stay connected with cricket fans. Buoyed by the response that Sachin Saga got, the team started working on Sachin Saga Pro Cricket. There are a host of new features which have been added in this version, we hope players enjoy the same,” Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian international cricketer said.

The game features a host of exciting modes like career allowing players to experience the important phases of their journey; Single-player mode enables them to customize matches and gear up with a special kit; through the multiplayer mode players can build and manage their own team while playing real-time one on one matches and the Tournament mode encourages the players to win various leagues and collect trophies. The version also includes more than 300 iconic batting shots and enables players to play tournaments across international stadiums of the world.

Also Read Tagbin appoints Ambika Bhaik as chief strategy officer

“Sachin Saga Pro Cricket offers a highly immersive and realistic experience, capturing the nuances of the sport and the incredible career of Sachin Tendulkar. The launch of this game is another step towards revolutionizing simulated sports and towards our mission of giving India esports exports to the world,” Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook