Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Saatvik Solar announced the onboarding of Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian international cricketer as the company’s brand ambassador. The partnership aims to increase brand awareness among a diverse target audience while powering the country’s transformative green economy.

The endorsement partnership resonates with Jadeja’s relevance and affinity towards sustainable energy which makes this a complement to Saatvik Solar’s marketing efforts. As part of the strategic announcement, Saatvik intends to leverage Jadeja’s appeal to evoke audience interest in Saatvik’s sustainability initiatives through communication on his social media platforms where he will be discussing the benefits of renewable energy adoption and the positive impact of sustainable living on the environment.

“Both Saatvik Solar and Jadeja are homegrown brands with strong values and cultural roots. We strongly feel that Ravindra Jadeja and Saatvik are natural partners as both all-rounders are known for their resilience, quality and performance on the field,” Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Solar said.

With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian regions, leveraging Jadeja’s widespread appeal in the market with his direct involvement in the National Indian Cricket Team and IPL’s Chennai Super Kings. The partnership will help Saatvik accelerate its momentum and further augment efforts to grow their retail market presence by encouraging household solar adoption.

“Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important for us Indians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. The collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makes us believe that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come,” Indian International cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja, said.

Saatvik Solar endeavours to create a sustainable world, powered by clean and renewable sources of energy. The company strives to accelerate the transition towards sustainability with its narrative and strengthening its commercial leadership position.

