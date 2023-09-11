Saatvik Solar assigns integrated digital duties to Art-E

Art-E announces the acquisition of a comprehensive digital media strategy, production, and buying mandate for Saatvik Solar.

The agency will leverage its in-house team of creative professionals to craft and execute robust strategies tailored to Saatvik’s unique business and marketing objectives. Art-E will also oversee the entire spectrum of media production, performance optimisation, and digital media buying across various digital platforms.

“Saatvik Solar is a pioneer in the green energy sector, and winning this mandate signifies a significant milestone for Art-E. We are excited about this partnership and are committed to forging a compelling digital brand identity for the company, pushing the boundaries of success in their overall business,” Amit Dhawan, partner and CEO, Art-E, said.

In a strategic move, Art-E inaugurated a creative studio in Dubai, expanding its reach and catering to prestigious clients in the Middle East region. Art-E manages a portfolio of clients spanning diverse sectors in India, and its focus on customer-centricity continues to propel it toward exponential growth.

