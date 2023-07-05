Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate wins the digital mandate of Enamor

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has secured the digital mandate for Enamor. As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Enamor’s digital brand solutions and generating buzz around their new product launches.

Talking about the mandate, Paritosh Srivastava, chief executive officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide said, “We are happy to announce this collaboration with Enamor. Our responsibility now entails rejuvenating the brand’s perception among consumers while propelling its growth trajectory to unparalleled heights. We are committed to ensuring that Enamor establishes itself as a leading player in the industry.”

Additionally, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate aims to position Enamor as the preferred choice among digital audiences, highlighting the diverse range of offerings available.

“With the expertise and capabilities of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide, Enamor is poised to continue its upward trajectory. We hope to continue the journey of engaging our audiences through insightful and disruptive initiatives and activations,” Sandra Daniels, vice president marketing, Enamor added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook