JioMart from Reliance Retail on Wednesday launched its summer campaign.

Conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the campaign was kickstarted with an announcer film that amplifies the key message that no one leaves the house during summer because they get everything home delivered with JioMart.

Following the announcer campaign launch, two category films were released which were extensions of the main ad film with the same characters.

Speaking on the campaign, Prachi Bali, EVP and head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said, “It is a simple consumer truth which has been brought out in a clever way to showcase the variety of products available on JioMart while keeping the focus on creating awareness for the Big Summer Sale.”

The campaign is live and is being actively promoted on digital platforms and social media.

