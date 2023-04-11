SaaS CX platform Kapture CRM appoints Lijo Mathew as VP-Operations

Kapture, a SaaS-based customer experience platform has announced the appointment of Lijo Mathew as vice president of Operations. As per the company, the appointment is effective from April 3, 2023.

Mathew has more than 22 years of experience in overseeing customer experience, product implementation and account management functions. Prior to this, Mathew worked in strategic roles from being group leader to vice president of Operations across organizations including Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Tata Business Support Services, Wipro BPO and NIIT.

Commenting on his appointment, Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and co-founder, Kapture, said, “Vikas and I are excited to welcome Lijo Mathew to the team. Kapture is growing from strength to strength and having Mathew as a key leader is critical for us. He has rich domain expertise and experience which look forward to leveraging into Kapture. This is a step in the right direction for both of us as we look forward to scaling Kapture together in the coming years.”

Talking about his new role, Lijo Mathew, VP of Operations, Kapture CRM, shared, “I am excited to join Kapture. With a unique blend of people, processes, technology, and intelligence, Kapture’s customer support automation platform is poised to make a significant impact across industries. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to contributing to the company’s future success and providing leadership in shaping its growth trajectory.”

