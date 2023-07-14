S8UL partners with Esports Club to announce a two-day gaming festival

S8UL, India’s Esports and Gaming organization has announced its first-ever gaming fest, an event dedicated to its passionate fans from all over the country. Sponsored by Lenovo and Intel, the S8UL Gaming Fest which is in partnership with The Esports Club, is a two-day extravaganza starting from July 29-30 in Bangalore.

Fans at S8UL Gaming Fest will be able to experience the latest games and play on the latest Lenovo Legion Gaming Devices powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors across the venue. S8UL Gaming Festival is the latest ecosystem partner for Lenovo and Intel; both have jointly been supporting the development of esports in India at various levels.

Additionally, the S8UL Gaming Fest will bring together India’s gaming creators, leading brands. Participants will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete in tournaments with their favourite gamers including Mortal, ScoutOP, Regaltos, PayalGaming, KaashPlays, Mavi, Snax and many more.

Commenting on their inaugural gaming fest, Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, co-founder and CEO, S8UL said, “We are extremely proud to present the first ever S8UL Gaming Fest, a celebration that revolves around our incredible fans. This event is our way of giving back to the community that has not only been a part of but also supported us heartily throughout our journey. It’s an opportunity for us to come together and create unforgettable memories together.”

Apart from the tournaments, the S8UL Gaming Fest will feature a plethora of activities for fans, including giveaways, exclusive merchandise, meet and greets with popular streamers, and much more. This festival also aims to bridge the gap between gamers and their fans to unite the gaming community.

“We are thrilled to partner with S8UL on S8UL Gaming Fest. We are confident of delivering a super successful event with these amazing creators. The 2-day extravaganza comes as a delight for the community, and excited to make it even better alongside S8UL,” Mansoor “Nabu” Ahmed, co-founder and COO, The Esports Club

Interestingly, the event has no entry fee. Additionally, S8UL Gaming Festival will also feature daily community tournaments for popular titles such as Valorant, FIFA 23, Mortal Kombat and more with an astonishing prize pool up for grabs. Gamers will have the chance to prove their skills and go home with remarkable rewards on both days.

