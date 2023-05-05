Russell Barrett, Mandie van der Merwe, Pallavi Chakravarti, and Rajdeepak Das appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show 2023

In a recent announcement, Russell Barrett, chief creative officer of TBWA, Mandie van der Merwe, chief creative officer of Dentsu based in Sydney, Australia, Pallavi Chakravarti, founder and CCO of Fundamental and Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer of Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe, South Asia join as Jury Chair of Static Print category, Jury Chair of Direct category, Jury Chair of Diversity, Inclusion and Equality category, and Jury Chair of Film (Below 1 min) respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.

Barrett joined TBWA after almost 13 years at BBH where he was the CCO and CEO. Russell started his advertising career in 1996 after a very brief stint as a journalist.

Over his 27-year career, he has worked with brands including Google Chrome, UNIQLO, Red Bull, Uber, Tinder, Johnnie Walker, Vaseline, Mahindra Racing, TVS, JSW Paints, Philips, and Tic Tac, among others.

Speaking on being the Jury Chair, Russell Barrett, chief creative officer of TBWA said, “The Abby One Show, is a show that holds a special place in most of our hearts. It has been the definitive Indian award show for decades. Today, the Abby’s have transformed itself to match the changing advertising landscape ensuring that it stays relevant and includes creative tech, platform thinking, and digital creativity. I’m really excited to be a part of the jury again.”

Merwe has worked on 3 continents during her 18 years of professional career. Prior to Dentsu, Merwe was the executive creative director of M&C Saatchi Australia. Her work on Go Gentle Australia was recently nominated as one of the Australian Campaigns of the Decade.

Chakravarti ventured into the new world of Indies in March 2023. In the business for nearly two decades now, across Saatchi, Grey, JWT, Taproot Dentsu, and DDB Mudra, her client roster over these years includes Meta, Facebook, Airtel, Instagram, McDonald’s, Pepsi, Uber, J&J, Unilever, P&G and local giants like Times of India, Marico, ITC and Star Sports.

Das’s work ‘Whisper, Touch the Pickle’ won the inaugural Cannes Glass Lions Grand Prix for breaking the age old menstruation taboo in India. He is also claimed to be the only creative in advertising featured in the Netflix Docuseries – Creative Indians Season 4 – a series which showcases the most talented Indians from every creative field.

Also Read ABBY One Show 2023 appoints Emmanuel Upputuru, Sabyasachi Mitter and Bobby Pawar as Jury Chairs

“The past few years as India is taking centre stage in global creativity it is important to set best in class benchmarks for ourselves. I am excited to have been a part of Abby One Show Awards both as a part of the awards and jury since last year. This year, I am looking forward to see impactful, brave and thoughtful work,” Rajdeepak Das added.

The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook