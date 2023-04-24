RupeeRedee appoints Aznabaev Roman as India country head

RupeeRedee on Monday announced the appointment of Aznabaev Roman as country head. With his appointment, the company aims to expedite growth and operations in India.

Speaking on his appointment, Aznabaev Roman said, “RupeeRedee has a team of experts that I look forward to driving innovation with while managing high-impact initiatives to disrupt the Indian digital lending industry.”

As per the company, Roman has experience of close to 20 years in heading Moscow-based banks in multiple roles.

Commenting on Roman’s appointment, Ajay Chaurasia, VP-marketing, product and business, RupeeRedee said, “Roman’s leadership will help RupeeRedee go a step further in instilling a growth culture, at the same time, optimizing business operations.”

Prior to his stint at RupeeRedee, Roman led Moscow-based PJSC Bank as deputy head of department where he led the bank’s automotive business and financial services of captive banks and leasing companies. Apart from this, he has also headed ROSGOSSTRAKH Bank as head of the credit technologies directorate and head of the product and technology development and implementation department.