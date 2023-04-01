RuPay rolls ‘RuPay Credit Card on UPI’ campaign for IPL 2023

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has rolled out ‘RuPay Credit Card on UPI’ campaign, today. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign focuses on creating greater customer awareness of the game-changing product offering from NPCI which allows users to access their RuPay credit cards through the UPI platform.

The opening day of the season features Dinesh Karthik in a humorous advertisement highlighting the benefits of RuPay credit card linkage on UPI, encouraging the viewers to ask their bank for the same. Additionally, as part of the campaign, 3 other films developed by DDB Mudra Group will also be released throughout the league season.

According to the company, this development will provide customers with the best of both worlds, integrating the reliability and convenience of UPI with the unmatched incentives that the feature has to offer, thereby creating an unrivaled consumer experience. The films playfully describe how customers will be able to use UPI, while also enjoying rewards and the loyalty points program of their favorite credit card.

It is believed that the use of this card is live on cards issued by HDFC Bank, BoB Financial Services, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Axis Bank. Other banks like Kotak Mahindra Bank shall soon be live with their UPI functionality on RuPay credit cards in a few days. Currently, the UPI apps offering this service are BHIM, MobiKwik, Paytm, Slice and PhonePe.

Commenting on the campaign, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “We, at NPCI, are proud to share this path-defining offering of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI and believe it would play a significant role in India’s credit journey. We have always looked to create innovative products facilitating convenience for better payments systems for the nation. Our partnership with IPL, just like the partnership between RuPay and UPI, will amplify our efforts in consumer awareness on the benefits of having access to credit on UPI. The RuPay campaign is witty and breaks clutter. We hope consumers enjoy the ads, as they do IPL.”

Rahul Mathew CCO and executive director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “RuPay is the first credit card that allows you to pay through UPI. It’s such a breakthrough and disruption in the category. We felt a product that’s so differentiated and is a standout, needs work that is the same.”

