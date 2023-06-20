Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water promotes hydration with Choose Bold. Choose Water campaign

Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has launched its latest campaign, “Choose Bold. Choose Water”, which emphasises on the importance of staying hydrated when consuming alcohol. Through this campaign, the company aims to promote responsible drinking with ‘Often, choosing water is the bold choice’ narrative.

Harking back to the Diageo motto of “Drink better, not more”, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water through this campaign and its social engagement aims to play an active role in the prevention and reduction of harmful use of alcohol, while also driving awareness on mindful consumption and encouraging individuals to stay hydrated during social occasions. The latest campaign film shares the importance of timely water breaks during moments of alcohol consumption to take care of one’s body.

Talking about this campaign, Ruchira Jaitly, vice-president, Marketing and Portfolio head, Diageo India said, “At Diageo, we believe in drinking better, not more. A good way to do this is by ensuring hydration during drinking occasions. Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water wants to drive recognition for this important and yet often ignored message with the Choose Bold, Choose Water campaign. By focusing the conversation on hydration and building the recognition for taking a break for the same, we want to foster a culture where our consumers celebrate life responsibly, and we are proud to be able to lead this conversation.”

