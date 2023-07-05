Rotary Club of Bombay Pier appoints Mayuri Bhasin as new president

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has announced Mayuri Bhasin as their new president for the year 2023-24. With her work ethic and dedication, Bhasin is determined to make an impact on society through the club’s multitude of projects.

The first project for the year was kicked off on July 1, a blood donation drive on key railway stations of Mumbai.

The Club has a vibrant mix of people who are very committed to being true Rotarians involved in a gamut of projects from medical to education to environment.

Additionally, the club has delivered over 350 paediatric heart surgeries. The team of professionals, businessmen and women have driven various projects, including low-cost housing, blood donation drives, medical camps, cataract surgeries, skill training for adivasis, village adoptions and initiatives in education, environment and mental health.

Talking about the appointment, Mayuri Bhasin, President Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, said, “The theme for this year is ‘Let’s Make It BIG’ , in support of the Rotary International’s theme of Creating Hope in the World, and that’s precisely what we plan to do. Implementing significant social change wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement from our board of directors and club members.”

Moreover, the club has adopted a school in Dharavi to enhance education services for the underprivileged. Furthermore, Bhasin has plans to help run a night shelter for girls in partnership with Asha Kiran, catering to vulnerable youth in Mumbai.

The Club’s team led by the president are also carrying out dental camps, eye camps and menstrual awareness camps in Leh, Ladakh in July.

