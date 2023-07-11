Roposo has partnered with Shopify to usher in a new era for digital entrepreneurship in India. As per the company, the partnership looks to empower over 10,000 digital entrepreneurs to launch and scale their businesses by providing support throughout their business journey. This includes assistance with setting up online stores, product sourcing, order fulfilment and payments.

As a result of this partnership, entrepreneurs will get an end-to-end, easy-to-use business solution.

Talking about the partnership, Mansi Jain, senior vice president and general manager, Roposo, said, “Our aim is to empower digital entrepreneurs to leverage this new ecosystem of LIVE for the next leapfrog in e-commerce. The partnership between Roposo and Shopify will further fuel the growth of digital entrepreneurship and dropshipping industry in India.”

With Shopify, they can create their own online stores on Shopify’s platform. However, Roposo Clout helps digital entrepreneurs to simplify their business management by outsourcing warehouse and inventory management, including tasks like product sourcing, order fulfilment, logistics, and doorstep payment collection.

Additionally, Roposo and Shopify have teamed up with influencer Ritoban Chakrabarti to enhance digital entrepreneurship and provide valuable insights.

“Our mission is to simplify the operations and management of digital retail businesses. The collaboration between Shopify and Roposo Clout will provide entrepreneurs on the Shopify platform with a comprehensive solution to participate in the high-growth Indian ecommerce and retail store,” Bharati Balakrishnan, country head and director, Shopify India and SEA added.

Moreover, digital entrepreneurs can capitalise on these trends to stay ahead of the competition by launching top-selling products in their customer networks. They can also establish and launch their own direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

