Rooter launches brand campaign focused on gaming fan’s FOMO

Rooter, a gaming and esports content platform, has launched its advertising campaign focused on a typical gaming fan’s FOMO (fear of missing out). According to the company, this is the first TV campaign by a gaming content platform in India.

The films show the curious protagonist getting hooked to the game streams on a friend’s phone and landing in some comically painful situations while attempting to watch them. The films will be broadcast across TV, Youtube and digital streams.

Talking about the context of the campaign, Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO, Rooter said, “Nothing speaks of fandom in India today more than gaming. Gaming content like live streams, eSports and more represents one-of-a-kind entertainment. It cuts across segments and is at the heart of how young India spends time on its screens today. Through this campaign, Rajat and his team at Emotion Pictures have helped us tell every gaming fandom in the country.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Rooter’s in-house team, and further developed and produced by Emotion Pictures. Additionally, the campaign includes three 15-second commercials.

“The films are inspired by keen observations of young India’s behaviour when it comes to gaming, especially the irresistible curiosity and immersion that unfold while watching an action-packed stream. We hope to strike a chord with Indian gamers and represent their world, their emotions, and their love for all things gaming through these light-hearted, slice-of-(gamer’s)-life films. It was exciting to collaborate with an exceptional team at Rooter. The tremendous amount of confidence and courage they showed has helped us express freely right from script conception to production.” Rajat Gulati, founder and executive producer, Emotion Pictures added.

Moreover, the campaign was launched for the second season of NODWIN Gaming’s BGMI Master Series where Rooter is the official digital streaming partner along with TV broadcast partner, Star Sports.

